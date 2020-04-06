Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Home Office’s Covid-19 preparedness scrutinised

Members of the Home Affairs select committee today hear oral evidence from Paul Griffiths of the Police Superintendents Association of England and Wales and Simon Kempton of the Police Federation as part of its inquiry into the Home Office’s preparations and response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UK government published its Coronavirus Action Plan on 3 March. The cross-party committee is seeking to test the robustness of the government’s guidance for law enforcement and identify any concerns.

On 18 March representatives from the UK Border Force, the Immigration Services Union and the National Police Coordination Centre gave evidence to the committee.

The committee’s call for evidence is open until 21 April 2020.

Do you see an impact on recruitment in your company due to the Covid-19 pandemic? Increased hiring

No impact

Recruitment on hold

Lay-offs expected

Lay-off announced View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

New UK fiscal year brings changes

Today is the start of the new financial year in the UK, which means a range of new Treasury policies announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in his March Budget come into force.

The National Insurance contribution threshold for employees rises to £9,500. Employment Allowance increases by £1,000 to £4,000. The amount earned before paying 20% income tax will remain the same, however, at £12,500.

A new 30-day payment window for capital gains tax also comes into force, although this was not part of the 2020 Budget and has been deferred from April 2019.

Since March’s Budget, the Chancellor has rolled out emergency measures to mitigate the economic damage of the coronavirus, such as paying 80% of employee wages for those who are unable to work because of the government’s pandemic restrictions.

EU justice ministers talk coronavirus challenges

EU ministers responsible for justice issues meet via videoconference to discuss the challenges faced by their countries in the field of justice during the pandemic.

Across Europe court operations have been limited by lockdowns. Prisons have become hot spots for the virus and detention facilities are expected to be a key talking point.

Procedural rights in criminal proceedings, challenges for cross-border judicial cooperation are also to be discussed, with ministers exchanging information on measures they have introduced in light of Covid-19. The videoconference takes place at 09:00am BST.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email