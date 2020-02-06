Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Twitter posts Q4 results

Twitter posts its financial earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 after markets close.

It is the first earnings call since the micro-blogging site banned political adverts, which earned it plaudits but is likely to have harmed ad revenues. That being said, most of Twitter’s ad income is from promoted products, not political posts.

Twitter has surprised investors by beating analysts expectations in three out of the four previous quarters.

The micro-blogging site expects revenues for the period to come in between $940m and $1.01bn.

Are you happy for law enforcement to use facial recognition? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

UK sets out post-Brexit US trade position

The UK is expected to publish its mandate for post-Brexit trade negotiations with the US today.

It’s anticipated that International Trade Secretary Liz Truss will outline the UK’s position as the country seeks to carve a new place in the world outside of the European Union.

Critics fear that President Trump will try to put the NHS on the table during negotiations, a claim that the UK government has denied.

The UK’s recent decision to use Huawei technology in its 5G network – against firm lobbying from the US – is likely to put a strain on talks.

Finance Summit 2020

The future of Europe’s financial market will be discussed at Finance Summit 2020.

Speakers at the conference include EU Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, European Banking Authority chair Jose Manuel Campa and German State Secretary for Financial Market Policy Jorg Kukies.

The event, run by Politico, takes place at the Cercle de l’Union Interalliée in Paris, France.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email