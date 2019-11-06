Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

SoftBank posts earnings following WeWork bailout

Japanese multinational conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp will publish its results for the third quarter of 2019, with analysts expecting loses of 48 billion yen.

This will be the first time the company has reported a quarterly loss in 14 years, according to Refinitiv data.

Through its Vision Fund, the company has invested heavily in tech startups. But recently its investments have come under fire following its bailout of WeWork and Uber’s lacklustre IPO.

Shares in SoftBank have fallen by around 30% since July.

Morrisons data breach case heard at Supreme Court

The Morrisons data breach case will be heard at the UK’s highest court today, in a landmark moment for British data protection law.

In 2013, an aggrieved Morrisons employee downloaded the payroll data of 100,000 colleagues onto a personal USB stick and uploaded the data onto a file-sharing website in January 2014.

The courts found Morrisons liable for the breach, which Morrisons then challenged. However, the Court of Appeal upheld the original decision, leaving the Supreme Court as the supermarket’s final legal avenue.

If Morrisons’ appeal fails, those affected will be able to claim compensation for “upset and distress”. Whatever the outcome of the two-day hearing, it will have far-reaching consequences for employers.

Cyberattacks in space discussed at CyberSat 19

CyberSat 19, billed as “the only satellite security event in the world that fuses satellite, space, cyber and government”, gets underway in Virginia, US.

Speakers include Defense Intelligence Agency director Lieutenant General Robert Ashley, NASA CIO Renee Wynn and Samsung CIO Terry Halvorsen.

The three-day event will explore the threat of cyberattacks against satellite and aerospace operations, as well as solutions to defend against such attacks.

