Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Lyft announces Q2 results

Lyft will announce its financial results from the second quarter of 2019 today, which will be it’s second update since its initial public offering (IPO) earlier this year.

The ride-hailing firm has had a bumpy start to life on the stock exchange, with its stock price currently sitting between $55 and $60 – 20% lower than its IPO price of $72. Despite plenty of hype around the IPO, concerns remain over Lyft’s ability to turn a profit. The company lost $911m in 2018, following $688m losses in 2017.

Lyft is expected to announce revenue of $809m, and an operating loss of $313.9m for the quarter.

Lyft will announce its Q2 results via a conference call at 2pm PT (10pm London time).

Samsung holds Galaxy Note 10 launch

South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung will hold its latest Samsung Unpacked event today, where it is set to announce its latest flagship device, the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung is expected to announce three devices: the Galaxy Note 10, a bigger Galaxy Note 10+, and as well as a 5G version of the 10+. The devices are expected to include a shrunk down bezel, an embedded fingerprint sensor, and as many as three rear cameras.

Rumours suggest that the device won’t have any buttons. Instead, the phone will be controlled with touch-sensitives areas placed around the frame of the device.

The Unpacked event is scheduled to begin at 9pm London time, and will be live-streamed via the Samsung website.

Making Tax Digital deadline

Today marks the first deadline for VAT filings since the United Kingdom’s HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) implemented its Making Tax Digital law.

VAT registered businesses have been required to keep track of and submit their tax filings using digital software since April.

HMRC implemented the new rules in a bid to make it easier for individuals and businesses to keep on top of their taxes and ensure that they are paying the correct amount. It is estimated that more than £9.9bn is lost due to incorrect tax calculations each year.

