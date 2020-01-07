Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

CES 2020 kicks off in Las Vegas

The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the largest consumer technology trade show in the world, officially begins today in Las Vegas, the US.

The yearly event, which is known for is blend of awards, high-profile product launches and often bizarre concept showcases, will include more than 3,100 exhibitors showcasing over 20,000 new products.

The event will begin with a State of the Industry address from the Consumer Technology Association, which will start at 8:30am local time.

There will also be a keynote address given by Ivanka Trump, daughter of the US President, entitled The Path to the Future of Work.

UK National Security Council meets over Iran

The UK National Security Council will today meet for discussions that are expected to focus on the escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

The decision by the Trump administration to assassinate Iranian general Qasem Soleimani has led to concerns and threats of retaliation, with many experts predicting that Iran will engage in numerous cyber warfare efforts as part of its response.

UK leaders, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were initially slow to formally comment on the incident, but have since backed the US on the issue, suggesting the UK may get involved if a conflict occurred.

US holds hearing over French Digital Services Tax

The United States Trade Representative’s Office will today hold a public hearing on what action should be taken over France’s Digital Services Tax (DST).

The hearing follows an investigation by the Office that concluded that the DST was discriminatory towards US companies such as Google, Apple Facebook and Amazon. It also found that US companies were being disproportionately hit by retroactive charges relating to the tax.

Today’s hearing, which will begin at 9:30am local time at the International Trade Commission in Washington DC, will focus on what action should be taken.

This may take the form of trade tariffs, however France has warned against such action, saying that the EU will retaliate if this approach is taken.

