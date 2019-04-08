Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

UK to outline social media regulation plans

The United Kingdom is reportedly set to publish its long-awaited white paper on social media regulation today, according to the Guardian.

According to leaked documents seen by the newspaper, the white paper will call for the regulator to have the power to hand out substantial fines for companies that fail to deal with content relating to terrorism, child abuse, self-harm and suicide. Social platforms – which will also include search engines, online messaging services and file hosting sites – will be made to publish annual “transparency reports” outlining the prevalence of such content and how they are fighting against it.

The white paper will also call for social media executives to be held accountable for any harmful content that is distributed on their platforms.

The report comes weeks after a terrorist killed 50 worshipers at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, whilst live-streaming the attack on Facebook.

US Court hears Mar-a-Lago malware breach case

The US District Court will today hold a detention hearing for a Chinese woman accused of illegally entering a restricted area.

Yujing Zhang was arrested last month after she illegally gained entry to a restricted area of the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President of the United States Donald Trump. She was found to be in possession of two Chinese passports, four phones, a laptop and a USB stick that had been loaded by malware.

Zhang is currently being detained over fears that she will leave the United States if released from custody. The FBI is currently investigating whether she may be working for the Chinese government as an intelligence operative.

The hearing will take place at the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, starting at 10am local time (3pm London time).

ICO holds Data Protection Conference

The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) will today hold its annual conference, bringing together experts in the data protection field.

The event will focus on data protection legislation and policy, and offer advice to business leaders on how best to protect their data. Sessions on the agenda will explore topics such as the impact of Brexit and ethical use of private data.

Attendees will hear from leaders in the field, including Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denam, Margot James, Minister of State for the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, and Lanah Kammourieh Donnelly, Public Policy Manager at Google.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

The Data Protection Practitioners’ Conference 2019 is being held at the Manchester Central Conference Centre, England.