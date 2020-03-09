|3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY
Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.
Coronavirus reaches one month since passing SARS death toll
It is now a month since the COVID-19 coronavirus passed the death toll of the 2002-3 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic.
774 people died as a result of SARS, but on 9 February 2020 the death toll from coronavirus reached 871.
A month on, and coronavirus has now resulted in the deaths of over 3,000 people and infected over 100,000 people in 93 countries.
It has also caused multiple major events to be cancelled, including the Geneva International Motor Show, the CERAWeek energy conference and the Africa CEO Forum, all of which were due to take place this week.
Wellbeing in over 40 countries detailed
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation & Development (OECD) will today publish its annual report into wellbeing across 37 OECD countries and 4 partner countries.
The report, which has been published annually for the past decade highlights improvements and reductions in wellbeing across 80 key metrics.
These include inequalities, outcomes of wellbeing and resources for future wellbeing. The report also highlights gaps by gender, age and education levels.
The report is likely to provide insight into whether an array of initiatives are proving beneficial, and whether a variety of tech for good projects are having any effect.
Future of oil market in focus
The International Energy Agency (IEA) will today published a key report on the oil market exploring the global trends and market outlooks for the next three to five years.
The Market Report Oil 2020 is likely to explore how renewable technologies and a global sustainability drive are impacting the market.
It is also likely to focus on key regions, including Africa, which is likely to undergo significant urbanisation over the next decade.
3 Things That Will Change the World Today
The IEA executive director Fatih Birol will also hold a press conference to discuss how the coronavirus is impacting the wider energy markets at 10:30am CET (9:30am GMT).
|
Friday’s Highlights
Jack Dorsey to “reconsider” Africa move amid coronavirus, ousting attempts
£179m government PhD funding sees cybersecurity research in focus