FLYR plans to use the funding to scale its operations and fast-track the deployment of modern reservation systems. Credit: Nils Nedel/Unsplash.

FLYR, a technology company focused on the travel industry, has secured $295m in funding to expedite the development of advanced solutions.

WestCap spearheaded the funding initiative, which received contributions from BlackRock, Streamlined Ventures, and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

FLYR’s Series D funding amassed $225m, complemented by a $70m credit facility orchestrated by Vista Credit Partners.

Avianca, a South American airline and a longstanding FLYR customer, also participated in the round.

With this latest financial boost, FLYR has now raised over $500m in total capital, establishing itself as one of the most well-funded companies working to modernise travel technology.

FLYR noted that the travel industry, projected by the World Travel & Tourism Council to constitute nearly 12% of global GDP within a decade, is ripe for innovation.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Despite this potential, the sector’s reliance on antiquated systems remains a barrier to fulfilling the growing demand for seamless customer experiences, the company said.

FLYR leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to offer travel enterprises tools to enhance revenue, cut costs, and overhaul reservation systems.

The company’s modularity and open standards, such as IATA New Distribution Capability (NDC) and ONE Order, enable airlines and hotels to transcend legacy limitations and manage data while integrating numerous technology systems.

FLYR plans to use the funding to scale its operations and fast-track the deployment of modern reservation systems, which are crucial for the digital infrastructure of airlines.

Travel companies, including Avianca, JetBlue, Air New Zealand, Virgin Atlantic, and Best Western Scandinavia, rely on FLYR’s solutions.

In another strategic move, FLYR has added Laurence Tosi to its board of directors.

As the managing partner and founder of WestCap, Tosi brings a wealth of experience in scaling leading companies. His background includes serving as CFO at Airbnb and Blackstone, as well as COO at Merrill Lynch Investment Banking and Trading.

FLYR founder and CEO Alex Mans said: “We have been dedicated to reimagining the travel experience since inception. As the world around us continues to advance, travel has remained in the past, reliant on an oligopoly of archaic technology vendors with misaligned incentives.

“FLYR makes the future possible today – helping travel providers create the experience customers want, while operating with speed and efficiency. This capital raise is a testament to the growth FLYR has achieved thus far and we’re excited to continue supporting the world’s largest travel providers at pace.”