Total technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $12.91bn were announced globally for January 2021, with the $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 145.9% over the previous month of $5.25bn and a rise of 43.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $9.01bn.

In terms of number of artificial intelligence deals, the sector saw a drop of 1.58% with 249 deals in January 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 253 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with artificial intelligence deals worth $10.65bn in January 2021.

technology industry artificial intelligence deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence deals accounted for 81% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $10.45bn, against the overall value of $12.91bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems

2) The $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology by Beijing Xicheng Jinrui Equity Investment Fund Management, Boyu Capital Consultancy, China Development Bank, China ReformLtd, CSC Financial, FountainVest Partners, Goldman Sachs Asia Securities, Haitong Securities, HOPU Jinghua (Beijing) Investment ManagementLimited, JIC TechnologyLimited, JinYi Capital, National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund, Primavera Capital Group and Sequoia Capital China

3) Equifax’s $640m acquisition of Kount

4) The $400m venture financing deal of Horizon Robotics by Aspex, Baillie Gifford, China Securities, Citic Private Equity Funds Management, CloudAlpha Tech Fund, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Hermitage Capital HK, Neumann Advisors, ORIX, SDHS Capital, YF Capital and Yuantai Changqing Fund

5) The $350m merger of Crescent Acquisition and LiveVox.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

