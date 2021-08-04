CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS’s $20.9bn private equity deal with Toshiba was the technology industry’s biggest artificial intelligence deal of Q2 2021 as artificial intelligence deals worth $78.3bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 89.3% over the previous quarter of $41.39bn and a rise of 170.3% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $28.98bn.

In terms of number of artificial intelligence deals, the sector saw a rise of 7.53% with 864 deals in Q2 2021 against the average of 803.50 deals in the last four-quarters.

In value terms, North America led the activity with artificial intelligence deals worth $48.47bn.

technology industry artificial intelligence deals in Q2 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals accounted for 70.5% of the overall value during Q2 2021.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $55.19bn, against the overall value of $78.3bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of Q2 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS’s $20.9bn private equity deals with Toshiba

2) The $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications by Microsoft

3) Panasonic’s $7.1bn acquisition of 80% stake in Blue Yonder

4) The $5.49bn private equity deal with Cloudera by Dubilier & Rice, Clayton and KKRInc

5) International Business Machines’ acquisition of Turbonomic for $2bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.