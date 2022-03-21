Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $1.3bn in Asia-Pacific in February 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $1.3bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in February 2022, led by $200m venture financing of Glance Digital Experience, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 63.2% over the previous month of $765.77m and a drop of 14.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.46bn.
Asia-Pacific held a 32.05% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $3.9bn in February 2022. With a 14.20% share and deals worth $553.78m, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.
In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 75 deals during February 2022, marking an increase of 22.95% over the previous month and a drop of 5.06% over the 12-month average. China recorded 36 deals during the month.
Asia-Pacific technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in February 2022: Top deals
The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 55.4% of the overall value during February 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $692m, against the overall value of $1.3bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Jio Platforms $200m venture financing deal with Glance Digital Experience
2) The $188m venture financing of Inceptio Technology by Legend Capital and Sequoia Capital China
3) Sovereign Wealth Fund $121m venture financing deal with Insider
4) The $100m venture financing of Beijing Wisdom Tooth Technology by Hillhouse Ventures,Mirae Asset Global Investments,SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Yun Qi Capital
5) NHN and SK E&S $83m venture financing deal with Parking Cloud