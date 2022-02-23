Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $1.8bn in Europe in January 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $1.8bn were announced in Europe in January 2022, led by $335m venture financing of EXOTEC Solutions, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 471.6% over the previous month of $306.14m and a rise of 244.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $508.36m.

Europe held a 34.79% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $5.03bn in January 2022. With a 15.70% share and deals worth $789.94m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 45 deals during January 2022, marking an increase of 36.36% over the previous month and a flat growth over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 13 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 66.2% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $1.16bn, against the overall value of $1.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) 83North Venture Capital,Dell Technologies Capital and Goldman Sachs Asset Management $335m venture financing deal with EXOTEC Solutions

2) The $295m venture financing of o9 Solutions by Beyond NetZero,Generation Investment ManagementLLP and KKRInc

3) Big Sur Ventures,Castel Capital,Endeavor Catalyst,First Bridge Ventures,Fuse Venture Partners,Inaki Berenguer,InfraVia Capital Partners,Kibo Ventures,Rider Global,RPS Ventures,SoftBank Vision Fund II and Unbound $225m venture financing deal with Paack SPV Investments

4) The $200m venture financing of Wayve by Baillie Gifford,Balderton Capital (UK),Compound Ventures,D1 Capital Partners,David Richter,Eclipse Ventures,Linda Levinson,Linse Capital,Microsoft,Moore Strategic Ventures,Ocado Group,Pieter Abbeel,Richard Branson,Rosemary Leith,Virgin Group and Yann LeCun

5) Alpha Intelligence Capital,BioNTech,CDIB Capital,Chimera Investment,Deutsche Bahn Digital Ventures,Google,Group 42 and Synergie Group $100m venture financing deal with InstaDeep