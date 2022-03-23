Technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals total $1.8bn in US in February 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals worth $1.8bn were announced in the US in February 2022, led by $400m Venture Financing of Uniphore Technologies, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 38.7% over the previous month of $2.97bn and a drop of 44.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.28bn.

The US held a 46.67% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deal value that totalled $3.9bn in February 2022.

In terms of artificial intelligence Venture Financing deal activity, the US recorded 75 deals during February 2022, marking a decrease of 9.64% over the previous month and a drop of 25.00% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals accounted for 52.4% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals stood at $953m, against the overall value of $1.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) March Capital Partner,New Enterprise Associates,Sanabil Investments and Sorenson Capital Partners $400m venture financing deal with Uniphore Technologies

2) The $175m venture financing of BloomReach by Bain Capital Ventures,Goldman Sachs Asset Management and TPG Sixth Street Partners

3) 776 Fund Management,a16z,Bedrock Capital Partners,Initialized Capital Management,Matrix Partners,Meritech Capital Partners,Spark Capital and Tiger Global Management $150m venture financing deal with Flock Group

4) The $140m venture financing of Salt Security by Advent International,Alkeon Capital,CapitalG,DFJ Growth Management,S Capital,Sequoia Capital Operations,Tenaya Capital and Y Combinator

5) Anthos Capital,Battery Ventures,BlackRock,Coatue Management,GV Management Co,Lightspeed Management Company,Nepenthe Capital,Redline Capital Management,TheFactory and Walden Catalyst Ventures $88m venture financing deal with Voltron Data