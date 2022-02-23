Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $2.4bn in North America in January 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $2.4bn were announced in North America in January 2022, led by $225m venture financing of Clari, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 21.3% over the previous month of $3.05bn and a drop of 26.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.27bn.

Related

North America held a 47.71% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $5.03bn in January 2022. With a 45.33% share and deals worth $2.28bn, the US was the top country in North America’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 71 deals during January 2022, marking a decrease of 21.11% over the previous month and a drop of 32.38% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 63 deals during the month.

North America technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 30.2% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $723m, against the overall value of $2.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) B Capital Group Management,Bain Capital Ventures,Blackstone,Light Street Capital Management,Madrona Ventures,Northgate Capital,Sapphire Ventures,Sequoia Capital Global Equities,Sequoia Capital Operations,Silver Lake Management and Tenaya Capital $225m venture financing deal with Clari

2) The $150m venture financing of Ironclad by Accel,Bond Capital Management,Emergence Capital Partners,Franklin Resources,Haystack,Lux Capital,Sequoia Capital Operations and Y Combinator Continuity Fund

3) AEI HorizonX,Alan Howard (Stockport),B. Riley Venture Capital,Doha Venture Capital,March Capital Partner,Peter Loscher and Temasek Holdings $123m venture financing deal with SparkCognition

4) The $115m venture financing of Zipstorm by Founders Circle Capital,Madrona Venture Group,Mayfield Fund and Tiger Global Management

5) Andreessen Horowitz,B Capital Group Management,Catherine Wood,Databricks,Snowpoint Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund II $110m venture financing deal with Labelbox