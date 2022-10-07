Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $2.8bn in Asia-Pacific in Q2 2022

Led by $300m venture financing of Beijing Megarobo Technology, total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $2.8bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in Q2 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 8.9% over the previous quarter and a drop of 36.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $4.35bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 22.79% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $12.11bn in Q2 2022. With a 12.96% share and deals worth $1.57bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 237 artificial intelligence deals during Q2 2022, marking a decrease of 3.66% over the previous quarter and a drop of 1.86% over the last four-quarter average. China recorded 99 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 35.3% of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $973.44m, against the overall value of $2.8bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology artificial intelligence deals of Q2 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GGV Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Harvest Capital, Pavilion Capital, Redview Capital,Sinovation Ventures, Starr Capital, Taihecap,U-Member Capital and Yumeng Capital $300m venture financing deal with Beijing Megarobo Technology

2) The $300m venture financing of Maggie Technology (Beijing) by Asia Investment Capital Holdings,Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Equity, Hongwei Capital, Jiyuan Capital, Pavilion Capital, Starr Capital, Taihe Capital, Yuanfeng Capital and Yumeng Capital

3) Gaja Capital Partners and Westbridge Capital Partners $153.44m venture financing deal with MarketXpander Services

4) The $110m venture financing of Mofa (Shanghai) Information Technology by Index Ventures,Northern Lights Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2

5) BlackRock and Mithril Capital Management $110m venture financing deal with GreyOrange

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.