Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $3.9bn globally in February 2022

The $400m venture financing of Uniphore Technologies was the technology industry’s top artificial intelligence venture financing deal as total deals worth $3.9bn were announced globally in February 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 33.1% over the previous month of $5.83bn and a drop of 31.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $5.73bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.98bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.82bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deals activity in February 2022 was the US with 75 deals, followed by the China with 36 and the UK with 15.

In 2022, as of February, technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $9.73bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 12.2% year on year.

technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 28.5% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $1.11bn, against the overall value of $3.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) March Capital Partner,New Enterprise Associates,Sanabil Investments and Sorenson Capital Partners $400m venture financing deal with Uniphore Technologies

2) The $200m venture financing of Glance Digital Experience by Jio Platforms

3) Legend Capital and Sequoia Capital China $188m venture financing deal with Inceptio Technology

4) The $175m venture financing of BloomReach by Bain Capital Ventures,Goldman Sachs Asset Management and TPG Sixth Street Partners

5) Atomico Investment Holdings,Forestay Capital,G2VP,GV Management Co,Kreos Capital Group,NGP Capital,Schneider Electric,Sony Innovation Fund,Swisscom Ventures and Warburg Pincus $150m venture financing deal with Scandit