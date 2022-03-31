Technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals total $553.8m in China in February 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals worth $553.8m were announced in China in February 2022, led by $188m Venture Financing of Inceptio Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 58.8% over the previous month of $348.84m and a drop of 42.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $968.5m.

China held a 14.20% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deal value that totalled $3.9bn in February 2022.

In terms of artificial intelligence Venture Financing deal activity, China recorded 36 deals during February 2022, marking an increase of 20.00% over the previous month and a drop of 14.29% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals accounted for 75.9% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals stood at $420.23m, against the overall value of $553.8m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Legend Capital and Sequoia Capital China $188m venture financing deal with Inceptio Technology

2) The $100m venture financing of Beijing Wisdom Tooth Technology by Hillhouse Ventures,Mirae Asset Global Investments,SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Yun Qi Capital

3) New Hope Group $62.82m venture financing deal with Rokea Technology

4) The $44.2m venture financing of Hangzhou Guanyuan Data by Linear Capital,Sequoia Capital China,Tiger Global Management,Unicorn Capital Partners and Xiang He Capital

5) Achiever Ventures III (Hong Kong),Gongqingcheng Suxiang Venture Capital Partnership (Limited Partnership),Hanxing Venture Capital and Xiang He Fund II $25.2m venture financing deal with Guangzhou Shushuo Story Information Technology