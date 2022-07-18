Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $572.7m in Europe in June 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $572.7m were announced in Europe in June 2022, led by $80m venture financing of VEO Technologies, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked an increase of 69.9% over the previous month of $337.04m and a drop of 6.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $614.61m.

Related

Europe held a 14.95% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $3.83bn in June 2022. With an 8.26% share and deals worth $316.33m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 61 deals during June 2022, marking a flat growth over the previous month and a rise of 24.49% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 21 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 50.3% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $288m, against the overall value of $572.7m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ATP Private Equity Partners,Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker,SEED Capital and Ventech $80m venture financing deal with VEO Technologies

2) The $80m venture financing of Cleo AI by Sofina

3) AlbionVC,IQ Capital Partners and Susquehanna Growth Equity $62m venture financing deal with Cantab Research

4) The $40m venture financing of Hokodo Services by Anthemis Group,Korelya Capital,Mosaic Ventures,Mundi Ventures,Notion Capital Managers and Opera Tech Ventures

5) Atomico (UK) Partners,Jaynti Kanani,Jutta Steiner,Protocol Labs and Taavet+Sten $26m venture financing deal with Sidekik

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.