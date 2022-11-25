Technology industry big data deals total $2.1bn globally in October 2022

Total technology industry big data deals worth $2.1bn were announced globally for October 2022, with the $537m merger of Movella and Pathfinder Acquisition being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked a decrease of 7% over the previous month of $2.3bn and a drop of 80.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $10.79bn.

In terms of number of big data deals, the sector saw a drop of 7.52% with 123 deals in October 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 133 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with big data deals worth $1.57bn in October 2022.

technology industry big data deals in October 2022: Top deals

The top five big data deals accounted for 69.7% of the overall value during October 2022.

The combined value of the top five big data deals stood at $1.49bn, against the overall value of $2.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data deals of October 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $537m merger deal with Movella and Pathfinder Acquisition

2) The $450m private equity of DataBank by The Investment Managementof Ontario

3) Alphawave IP Group’s $240m acquisition deal with Banias Labs

4) The $146m venture financing of SingleStore by Goldman SachsLLC and Prosperity7 Ventures (Saudi Arabia)

5) BlackRock and Silicon Valley Bank’s $120m private equity deal with Versa Networks

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.