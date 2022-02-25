Technology industry big data deals total $22bn globally in January 2022

Total technology industry big data deals worth $22bn were announced globally for January 2022, with the $16.5bn private equity deal with Citrix Systems being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 286.3% over the previous month of $5.69bn and a rise of 78% when compared with the last 12-month average of $12.35bn.
In terms of number of big data deals, the sector saw a drop of 31.79% with 118 deals in January 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 173 deals.
In value terms, North America led the activity with big data deals worth $18.38bn in January 2022.
technology industry big data deals in January 2022: Top deals
The top five big data deals accounted for 90.7% of the overall value during January 2022.
The combined value of the top five big data deals stood at $19.92bn, against the overall value of $22bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry big data deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Evergreen Coast Capital and Vista Equity Partners Management $16.5bn private equity deal with Citrix Systems
2) The $1.7bn acquisition of Teraco Data EnvironmentsLtd by Digital Realty Trust
3) Starwood Capital Group Management $962.91m private equity deal with Echelon Data Centres
4) The $400m acquisition of Trifacta by Alteryx
5) TPG Capital Asia $360m private equity deal with Fractal Analytics(US)