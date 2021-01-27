Total technology industry big data deals worth $3.52bn were announced globally for December 2020, with the $375m acquisition of Kantar Health by Cerner being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 92.7% over the previous month of $48.4bn and a drop of 80.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $17.69bn.

In terms of number of big data deals, the sector saw a rise of 13.94% with 188 deals in December 2020 when compared to the last 12-month average of 165 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with big data deals worth $1.42bn in December 2020.

technology industry big data deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five big data deals accounted for 36.2% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five big data deals stood at $1.27bn, against the overall value of $3.52bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cerner’s $375m acquisition of Kantar Health

2) The $305.9m venture financing of Medbanks Network Technology by Forebright Capital Management, Jeneration Capital, Morningside Venture Capital Group, Shuanghu Capital, Tencent Holdings, Wu Yajun and Wuyuan Capital

3) Baillie Gifford, Draper Esprit, Fidelity International, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Schroder British Opportunities Trust’s $222m venture financing of Graphcore

4) The $200m venture financing deal of Mininglamp Software Systems by Capthorne Ventures, CITIC Securities Investment, Greater Bay Area Common Home Investment, Hongzhuo Capital, New Sky Global Media, Oriental Pearl Group, Russia-China Investment Fund, Tencent Holdings and UOB Venture Management

5) Inflexion Private Equity Partners’ private equity deal with Infront for $170.35m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.