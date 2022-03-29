  1. Deals Analysis
March 29, 2022

Technology industry big data deals total $8bn globally in February 2022

By Carmen

Total technology industry big data deals worth $8bn were announced globally for February 2022, with the $2.58bn private equity deal with Informa being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

 
  • Embed this chart

    Embed this chart into your website

    Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked a decrease of 64.2% over the previous month of $22.29bn and a drop of 39.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $13.27bn.

In terms of number of big data deals, the sector saw a drop of 27.98% with 121 deals in February 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 168 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with big data deals worth $3.34bn in February 2022.

technology industry big data deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five big data deals accounted for 61.2% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five big data deals stood at $4.89bn, against the overall value of $8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Mubadala Investment and Warburg Pincus $2.58bn private equity deal with Informa

2) The $974.34m acquisition of 33% stake in JMDC by Omron

3) Software $590.11m acquisition deal StreamSets

4) The $500m private equity of TierPoint by Argo Infrastructure Partners

5) Alkeon Capital,Altimeter Capital Management,Andreessen Horowitz,B Capital Group,Coatue Management,Index Ventures and Salesforce Ventures $250m venture financing deal with Starburst Data

Topics in this article: ,