Technology industry big data venture financing deals total $1.7bn globally in May 2022

The $200m venture financing of Sensors Data was the Technology industry’s top big data venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.7bn were announced globally in May 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked an increase of 30.5% over the previous month of $1.31bn and a drop of 39.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.83bn.

Related

Comparing big data venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.08bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.01bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for Technology industry big data venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of big data venture financing deals activity in May 2022 was the US with 30 deals, followed by the China with ten and Singapore with four.

In 2022, as of May, Technology big data venture financing deals worth $9.68bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 28.4% year on year.

Technology industry big data venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five Technology industry big data venture financing deals accounted for 45.3% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology big data venture financing deals stood at $775m, against the overall value of $1.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry big data venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) 5Y Capital,Bessemer Venture Partners,DCM Ventures,Future Capital Partners,GGV Jiyuan Capital,Linear Capital,M31 Capital,Mingshi Capital,Sequoia Capital China,The Carlyle Group,Tiger Global Management,Warburg Pincus,Wuyuan Capital and Xianghe Capital $200m venture financing deal with Sensors Data

2) The $170m venture financing of Chainalysis by GIC

3) CRV,Greylock Partners,IVP,Redpoint Ventures,Sequoia Capital Operations and Tiger Global Management $150m venture financing deal with Cribl

4) The $135m venture financing of Monte Carlo by Accel,GGV Capital,GIC Singapore Government Investment,ICONIQ Growth,Institutional Venture Partners,Redpoint Ventures and Salesforce Ventures

5) Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings,General Oriental Investments,H.I.G. Growth Partners,JVP,Kingfisher Capital,Maor Investments,Sequoia Capital and Viola Growth $120m venture financing deal with Pyramid Analytics

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.