Technology industry big data Venture Financing deals total $1.9bn in US in February 2022

Total technology industry big data Venture Financing deals worth $1.9bn were announced in the US in February 2022, led by $250m Venture Financing of Starburst Data, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 65.8% over the previous month of $1.17bn and a drop of 5.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.05bn.
The US held a 74.90% share of the global technology industry big data Venture Financing deal value that totalled $2.59bn in February 2022.
In terms of big data Venture Financing deal activity, the US recorded 33 deals during February 2022, marking an increase of 10.00% over the previous month and a drop of 29.79% over the 12-month average.
US technology industry big data Venture Financing deals in February 2022: Top deals
The top five technology industry big data Venture Financing deals accounted for 50.8% of the overall value during February 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology big data Venture Financing deals stood at $987m, against the overall value of $1.9bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry big data Venture Financing deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Alkeon Capital,Altimeter Capital Management,Andreessen Horowitz,B Capital Group,Coatue Management,Index Ventures and Salesforce Ventures $250m venture financing deal with Starburst Data
2) The $222m venture financing of Fishtown Analytics by Altimeter Capital Management,Amplify Partners,Andreessen Horowitz,Coatue,Databricks,GIC,GVA Capital,ICONIQ Growth,Salesforce Ventures,Sequoia Capital Operations,Snowflake and Tiger Global Management
3) Andreessen Horowitz,Coatue Management,DFJ Growth Fund,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US,Pantera Capital Management and Silver Lake Management $200m venture financing deal with Alchemy Insights
4) The $175m venture financing of BloomReach by Bain Capital Ventures,Goldman Sachs Asset Management and TPG Sixth Street Partners
5) Advent International,Alkeon Capital,CapitalG,DFJ Growth Management,S Capital,Sequoia Capital Operations,Tenaya Capital and Y Combinator $140m venture financing deal with Salt Security