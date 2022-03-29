Technology industry big data venture financing deals total $2.6bn globally in February 2022

The $250m venture financing of Starburst Data was the technology industry’s top big data venture financing deal as total deals worth $2.6bn were announced globally in February 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 35.6% over the previous month of $1.91bn and a drop of 15.1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $3.05bn.

Comparing big data venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.94bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.94bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry big data venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of big data venture financing deals activity in February 2022 was the US with 33 deals, followed by the China with 15 and India with five.

In 2022, as of February, technology big data venture financing deals worth $4.5bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 5.9% year on year.

technology industry big data venture financing deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals accounted for 38.6% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology big data venture financing deals stood at $997m, against the overall value of $2.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alkeon Capital,Altimeter Capital Management,Andreessen Horowitz,B Capital Group,Coatue Management,Index Ventures and Salesforce Ventures $250m venture financing deal with Starburst Data

2) The $222m venture financing of Fishtown Analytics by Altimeter Capital Management,Amplify Partners,Andreessen Horowitz,Coatue,Databricks,GIC,GVA Capital,ICONIQ Growth,Salesforce Ventures,Sequoia Capital Operations,Snowflake and Tiger Global Management

3) Andreessen Horowitz,Coatue Management,DFJ Growth Fund,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US,Pantera Capital Management and Silver Lake Management $200m venture financing deal with Alchemy Insights

4) The $175m venture financing of BloomReach by Bain Capital Ventures,Goldman Sachs Asset Management and TPG Sixth Street Partners

5) DST Global Solutions,Guillaume Pousaz,J.P. Morgan Partners,Left Lane Capital,Madrone Capital Partners,Prosus and QED Investors $150m venture financing deal with Wayflyer