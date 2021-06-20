Total technology industry cloud deals worth $57.1bn were announced globally for May 2021, with the $43bn acquisition of Warner Media being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 132.3% over the previous month of $24.57bn and a rise of 157.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $22.17bn.

In terms of number of cloud deals, the sector saw a drop of 9.75% with 287 deals in May 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 318 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cloud deals worth $53.09bn in May 2021.

technology industry cloud deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five cloud deals accounted for 87.7% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five cloud deals stood at $50.05bn, against the overall value of $57.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Discovery’s $43bn acquisition of Warner Media

2) The $4bn private equity deal with Boomi by Francisco Partners Management and TPG Capital

3) E2open’s $1.7bn acquisition of BluJay Solutions

4) The $850m acquisition deal of Zipwhip by Twilio

5) BlackRock Private Equity Partners, Bpifrance, Canaan Partners, Eurazeo Growth, Highland Europe (UK), KKRInc and SoftBank Vision Fund II’s venture financing deal with ContentSquare for $500m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.