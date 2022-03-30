Technology industry cloud M&A deals total $4.1bn globally in February 2022

Total technology industry cloud M&A deals worth $4.1bn were announced globally in February 2022, led by Hexagon’s $1.2bn acquisition of EtQ, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 169.9% over the previous month of $1.53bn and a drop of 50.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $8.35bn.

Related

Comparing cloud M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.87bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.87bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cloud M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cloud M&A deals activity in February 2022 was the US with 46 deals, followed by the India with six and Canada with five.

In 2022, as of February, technology cloud M&A deals worth $5.66bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 65.7% year on year.

technology industry cloud M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five cloud M&A deals accounted for 83.2% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud M&A deals stood at $3.43bn, against the overall value of $4.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Hexagon $1.2bn acquisition deal with EtQ

2) The $900m acquisition of Linode by Akamai Technologies

3) Fiserv $650m acquisition deal with Finxact

4) The $590.11m acquisition of StreamSets by Software

5) LifeSpeak $92.5m acquisition deal with Wellbeats