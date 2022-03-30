Technology industry cloud M&A deals total $4.1bn globally in February 2022

Total technology industry cloud M&A deals worth $4.1bn were announced globally in February 2022, led by Hexagon’s $1.2bn acquisition of EtQ, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 169.9% over the previous month of $1.53bn and a drop of 50.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $8.35bn.
Comparing cloud M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.87bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.87bn.
In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cloud M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of cloud M&A deals activity in February 2022 was the US with 46 deals, followed by the India with six and Canada with five.
In 2022, as of February, technology cloud M&A deals worth $5.66bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 65.7% year on year.
technology industry cloud M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals
The top five cloud M&A deals accounted for 83.2% of the overall value during February 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology cloud M&A deals stood at $3.43bn, against the overall value of $4.1bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry cloud M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Hexagon $1.2bn acquisition deal with EtQ
2) The $900m acquisition of Linode by Akamai Technologies
3) Fiserv $650m acquisition deal with Finxact
4) The $590.11m acquisition of StreamSets by Software
5) LifeSpeak $92.5m acquisition deal with Wellbeats