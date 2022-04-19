Technology industry cloud M&A deals total $5.7bn in North America in March 2022

Total technology industry cloud M&A deals worth $5.7bn were announced in North America in March 2022, led by Google’s $5.4bn acquisition of Mandiant, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 47.6% over the previous month of $3.87bn and a rise of 10.02% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.19bn.
North America held an 85.48% share of the global technology industry cloud M&A deal value that totalled $6.68bn in March 2022. With an 85.48% share and deals worth $5.71bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cloud M&A deal value across technology industry.
In terms of cloud M&A deal activity, North America recorded 42 deals during March 2022, marking a decrease of 17.65% over the previous month and a drop of 8.70% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 39 deals during the month.
North America technology industry cloud M&A deals in March 2022: Top deals
The top five technology industry cloud M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during March 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology cloud deals stood at $5.71bn, against the overall value of $5.7bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry cloud M&A deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Google $5.4bn acquisition deal with Mandiant
2) The $135.5m acquisition of Segmint by Alkami Technology
3) Information Analysis $90m acquisition deal with Knowmadics
4) The $80m acquisition of NetFortris by Sangoma Technologies
5) TrustBIX $4.24m acquisition deal with Insight Global Technology