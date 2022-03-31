Technology industry cloud Venture Financing deals total $2.5bn in US in February 2022

Total technology industry cloud Venture Financing deals worth $2.5bn were announced in the US in February 2022, led by $300m Venture Financing of Branch Metrics, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 14.8% over the previous month of $2.17bn and a drop of 34.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.8bn.

Related

The US held a 57.37% share of the global technology industry cloud Venture Financing deal value that totalled $4.34bn in February 2022.

In terms of cloud Venture Financing deal activity, the US recorded 77 deals during February 2022, marking a decrease of 6.10% over the previous month and a drop of 15.38% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry cloud Venture Financing deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud Venture Financing deals accounted for 40.8% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud Venture Financing deals stood at $1.02bn, against the overall value of $2.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud Venture Financing deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) New Enterprise Associates $300m venture financing deal with Branch Metrics

2) The $250m venture financing of ChargeBee by Insight Partners,Sapphire Ventures,Sequoia Capital US,Steadview Capital Management and Tiger Global Management

3) Bain Capital Ventures,Goldman Sachs Asset Management and TPG Sixth Street Partners $175m venture financing deal with BloomReach

4) The $150m venture financing of Flock Group by 776 Fund Management,a16z,Bedrock Capital Partners,Initialized Capital Management,Matrix Partners,Meritech Capital Partners,Spark Capital and Tiger Global Management

5) Advent International,Alkeon Capital,CapitalG,DFJ Growth Management,S Capital,Sequoia Capital Operations,Tenaya Capital and Y Combinator $140m venture financing deal with Salt Security