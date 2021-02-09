S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit was the technology industry’s biggest cross border deal of Q4 2020 as cross border deals worth $135.95bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 1.8% over the previous quarter and a rise of 59.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $85.31bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a rise of 12.39% over the last four-quarter average with 1379 deals against the average of 1227 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $83.61bn.

technology industry cross border deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 58.4% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $79.45bn, against the overall value of $135.95bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit

2) The $11.69bn asset transaction with CK Hutchison Holdings by Cellnex Telecom

3) Marvell Technology Group’s $10.27bn acquisition of Inphi

4) The $9bn asset transaction with Intel by SK Hynix

5) GlobalWafers’ acquisition of Siltronic for $4.49bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.