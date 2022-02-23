Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $1.1bn in UK in January 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $1.1bn were announced in the UK in January 2022, with Savvy Gaming Group’s $1.05bn acquisition of ESL Gaming and FACEIT being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
The value marked an increase of 19.6% over the previous month of $953.38m and a drop of 74.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.4bn.
The UK held a 7.41% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $15.38bn in January 2022.
In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, the UK recorded 29 deals during January 2022, marking a decrease of 6.45% over the previous month and a drop of 3.33% over the 12-month average.
UK technology industry cross border M&A deals in January 2022: Top deals
The top three technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 99.12% of the overall value during January 2022.
The combined value of the top three technology cross border M&A deals stood at $1.13bn, against the overall value of $1.14bn recorded for the month.
The top three technology industry cross border M&A deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Savvy Gaming Group $1.05bn acquisition deal with ESL Gaming and FACEIT
2) The $67m acquisition of Somo Global by CI&T
3) 360Learning $20m acquisition deal with Looop Online