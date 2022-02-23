Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $1.1bn in UK in January 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $1.1bn were announced in the UK in January 2022, with Savvy Gaming Group’s $1.05bn acquisition of ESL Gaming and FACEIT being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 19.6% over the previous month of $953.38m and a drop of 74.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.4bn.

Related

The UK held a 7.41% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $15.38bn in January 2022.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, the UK recorded 29 deals during January 2022, marking a decrease of 6.45% over the previous month and a drop of 3.33% over the 12-month average.

UK technology industry cross border M&A deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top three technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 99.12% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top three technology cross border M&A deals stood at $1.13bn, against the overall value of $1.14bn recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry cross border M&A deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Savvy Gaming Group $1.05bn acquisition deal with ESL Gaming and FACEIT

2) The $67m acquisition of Somo Global by CI&T

3) 360Learning $20m acquisition deal with Looop Online