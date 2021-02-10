Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $115.25bn were announced globally in Q4 2020, led by S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 9.8% over the previous quarter and a rise of 117.7% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $52.94bn.

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $74.46bn. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $58.28bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in Q4 2020 was the US with 124 deals, followed by the UK with 72 and Germany with 40.

In 2020, at the end of Q4 2020, cross border M&A deals worth $277.48bn were announced globally in technology industry, marking an increase of 109.4% year on year.

Cross Border M&A deals in technology industry in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five cross border M&A deals in technology industry accounted for 68.9% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top deals stood at $79.45bn, against the overall value of $115.25bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border technology deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit

2) The $11.69bn asset transaction with CK Hutchison Holdings by Cellnex Telecom

3) Marvell Technology Group’s $10.27bn acquisition of Inphi

4) The $9bn asset transaction with Intel by SK Hynix

5) GlobalWafers’ acquisition of Siltronic for $4.49bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

