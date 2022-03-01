Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $15.4bn globally in January 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $15.4bn were announced globally in January 2022, led by Aptiv’s $4.3bn acquisition of Wind River Systems, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 83.8% over the previous month of $8.37bn and a drop of 6.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $16.48bn.

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $8.72bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $8.72bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in January 2022 was the US with 59 deals, followed by the UK with 29 and Germany with 18.

In 2022, as of January, technology cross border M&A deals worth $15.38bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 132.6% year on year.

technology industry cross border M&A deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 76.2% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $11.72bn, against the overall value of $15.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Aptiv $4.3bn acquisition deal with Wind River Systems

2) The $3.6bn acquisition of Bungie by Sony Interactive Entertainment

3) Digital Realty Trust $1.7bn acquisition deal with Teraco Data EnvironmentsLtd

4) The $1.07bn acquisition of Hollysys Automation Technologies by Dazheng Group (Hong Kong) Investment HoldingsLimited and Recco Control Technology

5) Savvy Gaming Group $1.05bn acquisition deal with ESL Gaming and FACEIT