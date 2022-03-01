Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $2.3bn in Europe in January 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $2.3bn were announced in Europe in January 2022, led by Savvy Gaming Group’s $1.05bn acquisition of ESL Gaming and FACEIT, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 22.2% over the previous month of $1.85bn and a drop of 69.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.36bn.
Europe held a 14.69% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $15.38bn in January 2022. With a 7.54% share and deals worth $1.16bn, Germany was the top country in Europe’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.
In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 121 deals during January 2022, marking an increase of 1.68% over the previous month and a drop of 0.82% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 29 deals during the month.
Europe technology industry cross border M&A deals in January 2022: Top deals
The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 91.4% of the overall value during January 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $2.06bn, against the overall value of $2.3bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Savvy Gaming Group $1.05bn acquisition deal with ESL Gaming and FACEIT
2) The $476.23m acquisition of Aspire Global International by Neogames
3) Tech Mahindra $353.84m acquisition deal with Com TecIT Ltd
4) The $113.96m acquisition of astragon Entertainment by Team17 Group
5) Ecovium $68.23m acquisition deal with Mantis Informatics