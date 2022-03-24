Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $2.6bn in North America in February 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $2.6bn were announced in North America in February 2022, led by Hexagon’s $1.2bn acquisition of EtQ, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 70.5% over the previous month of $8.78bn and a drop of 56.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.94bn.

North America held a 27.41% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $9.45bn in February 2022. With a 27.41% share and deals worth $2.59bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, North America recorded 57 deals during February 2022, marking a decrease of 25.00% over the previous month and a drop of 16.18% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 41 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cross border M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 94.2% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $2.44bn, against the overall value of $2.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Hexagon $1.2bn acquisition deal with EtQ

2) The $590.11m acquisition of StreamSets by Software

3) London Stock Exchange Group $325m acquisition deal with TORA Trading Services

4) The $234.99m acquisition of Deis by Entain

5) LifeSpeak $92.5m acquisition deal with Wellbeats