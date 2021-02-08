Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $29.73bn were announced in North America Q4 2020, led by Marvell Technology Group’s $10.27bn acquisition of Inphi, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 18.2% over the previous quarter and a rise of 85.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $16.02bn.

North America held a 25.80% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $115.25bn in Q4 2020. With a 23.21% share and deals worth $26.75bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, North America recorded 162 cross border deals during Q4 2020, marking an increase of 17.39% over the previous quarter and a rise of 24.62% over the last four-quarter average. The US recorded 124 deals during the quarter.

North America technology industry cross border M&A deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 77.9% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five cross border M&A deals stood at $23.14bn, against the overall value of $29.73bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Marvell Technology Group’s $10.27bn acquisition of Inphi

2) The $4.18bn acquisition of Fanduel by Flutter Entertainment

3) Tencent Music Entertainment Group’ $3.67bn acquisition of Universal Music Group

4) The $2.75bn acquisition of Verafin by Nasdaq

5) Deutsche Borse’s acquisition of Institutional Shareholder Services for $2.28bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.