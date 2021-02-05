Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $74.46bn were announced in Europe Q4 2020, led by S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 19.7% over the previous quarter and a rise of 154.7% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $29.24bn.

Europe held a 64.61% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $115.25bn in Q4 2020. With a 50.57% share and deals worth $58.28bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, Europe recorded 320 cross border deals during Q4 2020, marking an increase of 31.69% over the previous quarter and a rise of 31.69% over the last four-quarter average. The UK recorded 72 deals during the quarter.

Europe technology industry cross border M&A deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 86% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five cross border M&A deals stood at $64.04bn, against the overall value of $74.46bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit

2) The $11.69bn asset transaction with CK Hutchison Holdings by Cellnex Telecom

3) GlobalWafers’ $4.49bn acquisition of Siltronic

4) The $2.56bn acquisition of Kabel Deutschland by Vodafone Group and Vodafone Vierte Verwaltungs

5) Churchill CapitalII’s acquisition of SkillSoft for $1.3bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.