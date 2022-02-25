Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $8.7bn in US in January 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $8.7bn were announced in the US in January 2022, with Aptiv’s $4.3bn acquisition of Wind River Systems being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 489.2% over the previous month of $1.48bn and a rise of 69.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.15bn.

Related

The US held a 56.70% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $15.38bn in January 2022.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, the US recorded 59 deals during January 2022, marking an increase of 11.32% over the previous month and a rise of 15.69% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry cross border M&A deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 97.3% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $8.49bn, against the overall value of $8.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Aptiv $4.3bn acquisition deal with Wind River Systems

2) The $3.6bn acquisition of Bungie by Sony Interactive Entertainment

3) Nexon $400m acquisition deal for 38% stake in AGBO Films

4) The $140m acquisition of 80% stake inCredly by Pearson

5) Stingray Group $46.36m acquisition deal with InStore Audio Network