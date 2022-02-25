Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $8.7bn in US in January 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $8.7bn were announced in the US in January 2022, with Aptiv’s $4.3bn acquisition of Wind River Systems being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
The value marked an increase of 489.2% over the previous month of $1.48bn and a rise of 69.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.15bn.
The US held a 56.70% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $15.38bn in January 2022.
In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, the US recorded 59 deals during January 2022, marking an increase of 11.32% over the previous month and a rise of 15.69% over the 12-month average.
US technology industry cross border M&A deals in January 2022: Top deals
The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 97.3% of the overall value during January 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $8.49bn, against the overall value of $8.7bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Aptiv $4.3bn acquisition deal with Wind River Systems
2) The $3.6bn acquisition of Bungie by Sony Interactive Entertainment
3) Nexon $400m acquisition deal for 38% stake in AGBO Films
4) The $140m acquisition of 80% stake inCredly by Pearson
5) Stingray Group $46.36m acquisition deal with InStore Audio Network