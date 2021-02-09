Total technology industry cross border private equity deals worth $1.21bn were announced in North America in Q4 2020, with (New York), Mubadala Investment, Oaktree Capital Management, SoftBank Group, Target Global Seed Fund and UBS Asset Management’s $700m deal with ParkJockey Global being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 74.5% over the previous quarter and a drop of 74.2% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $4.69bn.

North America held a 12.97% share of the global technology industry cross border private equity deal value that totalled $9.33bn in Q4 2020. With a 12.97% share and deals worth $1.21bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cross border private equity deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, North America recorded 21 cross border deals during Q4 2020, marking an increase of 31.25% over the previous quarter and a rise of 10.53% over the last four-quarter average. The US recorded 15 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cross border private equity deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five cross border private equity deals stood at $1.21bn, against the overall value of $1.21bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) (New York), Mubadala Investment, Oaktree Capital Management, SoftBank Group, Target Global Seed Fund and UBS Asset Management’s $700m private equity deal with ParkJockey Global

2) The $351.26m private equity deal with PayScale by AnaCap Financial Partners

3) GIC and Thrive Capital’s $150m private equity deal with Vimeo

4) The $8m private equity deal with KGS Buildings by Carom Growth Partners, Evans Capital Management and Schneider Electric

5) MBH Corp’s private equity with ACADEMYONE for $4.01m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

