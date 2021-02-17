Total technology industry cross border private equity deals worth $1.48bn were announced globally in January 2021, with Fidelity Management & Research, GIC, Mubadala Investment and Siemens’ $720m private equity with ThoughtWorks deal being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 31% over the previous month of $1.13bn and a drop of 78.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $6.92bn.

Comparing cross border deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.36bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.14bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border private equity deals activity in January 2021 was the Canada with eight deals, followed by the US with six and the UK with three.

In 2021, as of January, technology private equity deals worth $1.48bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 88.1% year on year.

technology industry cross border private equity deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals accounted for 96.4% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border private equity deals stood at $1.43bn, against the overall value of $1.48bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Fidelity Management & Research, GIC, Mubadala Investment and Siemens’ $720m private equity deal with ThoughtWorks

2) The $270m private equity deal with Paycor by ClearBridge Investments, Franklin Resources, Leumi Partners, Neuberger Berman, Qatar Investment Authority and Teca Partners

3) H.I.G. Capital’ $202.88m private equity deal with SMTC

4) The $150m private equity deal with Tanium by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan

5) bd-capital, Infocert, Mayfair Equity Partners, MCH Private Equity and Providence Equity Partners’ private equity deal with S.L and Logalty Servicios de Tercero de Confianza for $86.19m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.