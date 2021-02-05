Total technology industry cross border private equity deals worth $5.59bn were announced in Europe in Q4 2020, with Advent International and James M. Peck’s $2.7bn deal with Nielsen being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 22.4% over the previous quarter and a drop of 48.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $10.91bn.

Europe held a 59.91% share of the global technology industry cross border private equity deal value that totalled $9.33bn in Q4 2020. With a 30.44% share and deals worth $2.84bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s cross border private equity deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, Europe recorded 69 cross border deals during Q4 2020, marking an increase of 2.99% over the previous quarter and a rise of 21.05% over the last four-quarter average. Germany recorded 15 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border private equity deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals accounted for 81.7% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five cross border private equity deals stood at $4.56bn, against the overall value of $5.59bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Advent International and James M. Peck’s $2.7bn private equity deal with Nielsen

2) The $984.44m private equity deal with Amadeus IT Group by WCM Investment Management

3) Novalpina Capital’s $356.18m private equity deal with Laboratoire X.O.

4) The $354m private equity deal with Keesing Media Group by BC Partners

5) Inflexion Private Equity Partners’ private equity with Infront for $170.35m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.