Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $1.28bn were announced in the US in December 2020, led by $160m venture financing of FiscalNote, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 68.4% over the previous month of $760.18m and a rise of 43.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $891.54m.

The US held a 27.41% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $4.67bn in December 2020.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, the US recorded 56 deals during December 2020, marking an increase of 19.15% over the previous month and a rise of 33.33% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry cross border venture financing deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 49.6% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $633m, against the overall value of $1.28bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) 8090 Partners, Arrowroot Capital, Carlos Gutierrez, Daniel Nadler, Dorm Room Fund, Escondido Ventures, Firetrail Investments, Global Public Offering Fund, Green Visor Capital ManagementLLC, Jerry Yang, Jipyong & Jisung, Katharine Weymouth, Lakebridge Equity Partners, Mark Cuban, Nautilus Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, Pure Asset Management, Regal Funds Management, Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Ron Gula, Runway Growth Capital, S&P Global Ventures, Tech Pioneers Fund, The Economist Group, Thorney Opportunities, Tom Monahan, Visionnaire Ventures, Voyager Capital and Winklevoss Capital Management’s $160m venture financing of FiscalNote

2) The $138m venture financing of Bizzabo by Insight Partners, Next47, OurCrowd and Viola Growth

3) CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund, EDBI and Intel Capital’s $135m venture financing of Pico Quantitative Trading

4) The $100m venture financing of Discord by Benchmark Capital Limited, Greenoaks Capital Management, Index Ventures, Institutional Venture Partners, Spark Capital and Tencent Holdings

5) Gaorong Capital, GSR Ventures, Longwood Fund Management, Meituan Dianping, New Hope Group, Plug and Play China, Shenzhen Yuanzhi Capital, U.S. Venture Partners (USVP) and YF Capital’s venture financing of Flexiv for $100m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.