Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $1.2bn in North America in August 2022

Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $1.2bn were announced in North America in August 2022, led by $105m venture financing of WizRocket, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 47.8% over the previous month of $2.28bn and a drop of 78.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.47bn.

North America held a 27.93% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $4.26bn in August 2022. With a 24.65% share and deals worth $1.05bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 95 deals during August 2022, marking an increase of 26.67% over the previous month and a drop of 42.77% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 78 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cross border venture financing deals in August 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 30.7% of the overall value during August 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $365m, against the overall value of $1.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of August 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ACCEL, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, IIFL AMC Late Stage Tech Fund, Recruit Holdings, Sequoia India and Tiger Global $105m venture financing deal with WizRocket

2) The $90m venture financing of PayIt Holdings by Macquarie Capital Principal Finance

3) GIC, Ribbit Capital and Thrive Capital $60m venture financing deal with Parafin

4) The $60m venture financing of Zilliz by 5Y Capital, Hillhouse Capital, Pavilion Capital, Prosperity 7 Ventures and Yun Qi Capital

5) GEM Digital $50m venture financing deal with OneName Global

