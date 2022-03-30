Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $2.6bn in Asia-Pacific in February 2022

Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $2.6bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in February 2022, led by $450m venture financing of Polygon Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 24.9% over the previous month of $3.42bn and a drop of 34.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.93bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 23.60% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $10.89bn in February 2022. With a 9.37% share and deals worth $1.02bn, India was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 146 deals during February 2022, marking an increase of 8.15% over the previous month and a rise of 6.57% over the 12-month average. India recorded 35 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border venture financing deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 38.7% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $994m, against the overall value of $2.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel,Alameda Research,Alan Howard,Animoca Brands Ltd ,Bitfinex,Blue Pool Capital,CoinFund,Dragonfly Capital Partners,Dune Ventures,Elevation Capital (India),Finality Capital,Galaxy Interactive,Ghaf Capital,Kevin O’Leary,Makers Fund,Republic Capital Group,Sangha Capital,Scopely,Sequoia Capital India,Seven Seven Six venture fund,Sino Global Capital,SoftBank Vision Fund 2,Sorting Hat Technologies,Sound Ventures,Spartan Group,Standard Crypto,Steadview Capital,Third Point,Tiger Global Management,Transcend Fund,Union Square Ventures,Variant Fund,Voodoo and Work Play Ventures $450m venture financing deal with Polygon Technology

2) The $150m venture financing of Pine Labs by Falcon Edge Capital

3) BitRock Capital,D1 Capital Partners,DST Global,Eight Roads Capital Advisors (Hong Kong),Emergence Capital,Glade Brook Capital Partners,Hillhouse Ventures,Prosperity 7 Ventures,Ribbit Capital and Whalerock Capital $140m venture financing deal with Beijing Debeijin Service Technology

4) The $129m venture financing of Employment Hero by AirTree Ventures,OneVentures and Seek Ventures

5) Alteria Capital Advisors,Bessemer Venture Partners,FinSight Ventures,India Life Sciences Fund III,InnoVen Capital India,JAFCO Asia,Lightrock India,Quadria Capital Advisors,Rebright Partners,Stride Ventures and TEAMFund $125m venture financing deal with Phasorz Technologies