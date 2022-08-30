Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $2.8bn globally in July 2022

The $400m venture financing of Content Square was the Technology industry’s top cross border venture financing deal as total deals worth $2.8bn were announced globally in July 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 66.3% over the previous month of $8.26bn and a drop of 77.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $12.51bn.

Comparing cross border venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $976.79m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $890.39m.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for Technology industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then North America.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in July 2022 was the US with 24 deals, followed by the UK with 13 and India with 13.

In 2022, as of July, Technology cross border venture financing deals worth $65.81bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 30.04% year on year.

Technology industry cross border venture financing deals in July 2022: Top deals

The top five Technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 43.3% of the overall value during July 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.2bn, against the overall value of $2.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry cross border venture financing deals of July 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BlackRock ,BPI France,Canaan Partners, Eurazeo, Highland Europe (UK), KKRInc, LionTree, Sixth Street Growth and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 $400m venture financing deal with Content Square

2) The $355m venture financing of VulcanForms by Atlas Innovate, Boston Seed Capital, D1 Capital, Eclipse Ventures, Fontinalis Partners, Industry Ventures, Simkins Family Foundation, Standard Investments and Stata Venture Partners

3) InfraRed Capital Partners $150m venture financing deal with LiveOak Fiber

4) The $148.24m venture financing of Hubei Sinking Technology by Chengdu Boyuan Investment Management, Guosheng Capital, Hongzhuo Capital, ICBC International Holdings, JIAYU Capital, Neusoft, Sequoia Capital China, SMIC Juyuan Equity Investment Management (Shanghai), Yuexiu Industrial Fund and Yunbai Capital

5) Prosperity7 Ventures (Saudi Arabia), SoftBank Vision Fund II and Temasek Capital Management $148.23m venture financing deal with Jaka Robot

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

