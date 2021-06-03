Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $24.31bn were announced globally in Q1 2021, led by $2bn venture financing of Loggi Tecnologia, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 107.4% over the previous quarter and a rise of 141.2% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $10.08bn.

Comparing cross border deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals worth $7.22bn in the period. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $6.25bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in Q1 2021 was the US with 188 deals, followed by the UK with 103 and India with 75.

In 2021, at the end of , cross border venture financing deals worth $24.31bn were announced globally in technology industry, marking a decrease of 172.1% year on year.

Cross Border venture financing deals in technology industry in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top five cross border venture financing deals in technology industry accounted for 18.9% of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top five cross border venture financing deals stood at $4.6bn, against the overall value of $24.31bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CapSur Capital, Microsoft, SoftBank Group and Verde Asset Management’s $2bn venture financing of Loggi Tecnologia

2) The $847.69m venture financing of Skypher by Bpifrance – Fund Ambition boot Angels F3A, Kima Ventures and Y Combinator

3) Beijing Xicheng Jinrui Equity Investment Fund Management, Boyu Capital Consultancy, China Development Bank, China ReformLtd, CSC Financial, FountainVest Partners, Goldman Sachs Asia Securities, Haitong Securities, HOPU Jinghua (Beijing) Investment ManagementLimited, JIC TechnologyLimited, JinYi Capital, National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund, Primavera Capital Group and Sequoia Capital China’s $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology

4) The $530m venture financing of Wolt Enterprises by 83North Venture Capital, Coatue Management, DST Global Solutions, EQT Group, EQT Ventures Fund, Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, Highland Europe (UK), ICONIQ Growth, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Prosus, Tiger Global Management and Vintage Investment Partners

5) Altimeter Capital Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Investment Group of Santa Barbara and WMG Boost’ venture financing of ROBLOX for $520m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.