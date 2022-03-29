Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $3.8bn in US in February 2022

Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $3.8bn were announced in the US in February 2022, led by $400m venture financing of Uniphore Technologies, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 12.2% over the previous month of $4.27bn and a drop of 29.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.35bn.

The US held a 34.44% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $10.89bn in February 2022.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, the US recorded 118 deals during February 2022, marking an increase of 7.27% over the previous month and a drop of 10.61% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry cross border venture financing deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 37.3% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.4bn, against the overall value of $3.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) March Capital Partner,New Enterprise Associates,Sanabil Investments and Sorenson Capital Partners $400m venture financing deal with Uniphore Technologies

2) The $250m venture financing of ChargeBee by Insight Partners,Sapphire Ventures,Sequoia Capital US,Steadview Capital Management and Tiger Global Management

3) Alkeon Capital,Altimeter Capital Management,Andreessen Horowitz,B Capital Group,Coatue Management,Index Ventures and Salesforce Ventures $250m venture financing deal with Starburst Data

4) The $250m venture financing of CelLink by 3M Ventures,Atreides Capital,BMW iVentures,D1 Capital,Fidelity Management & Research,Fontinalis Partners,Franklin Templeton Investments,LearInc,Park West Asset Management,Robert Bosch Venture Capital,Standard Investments,T. Rowe Price Group,Tinicum Capital Partners and Whale Rock Capital Management

5) Eden Global Partners,Eight Partners,ISTARI and Liberty Strategic Capital $250m venture financing deal with BlueVoyant