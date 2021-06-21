Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $379.7m were announced in the UK in May 2021, led by $65m venture financing of CheckRecipient, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 31.5% over the previous month of $288.77m and a drop of 0.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $380.59m.

The UK held a 4.53% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $8.39bn in May 2021.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, the UK recorded 29 deals during May 2021, marking a decrease of 3.33% over the previous month and a rise of 20.83% over the 12-month average.

UK technology industry cross border venture financing deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 57.1% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $216.95m, against the overall value of $379.7m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel, Balderton Capital, Latitude Ventures, March Capital Partner, Schroder Adveq Management and Sequoia Capital Operations’ $65m venture financing of CheckRecipient

2) The $50m venture financing of Copper Technologies (UK) by Dawn Capital, Illuminate Financial Management, LocalGlobe, MMC Ventures and Target Global

3) Digitalplus and HV Capital Adviser’s $41.95m venture financing of Zencargo

4) The $30m venture financing of Hellostake by DST Global and Tiger Global Management

5) Astanor Ventures, Draper Esprit VCT, Future Positive Capital, Lowercarbon Capital, Time Ventures/ and UNTITLED’s venture financing of Cervest for $30m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.