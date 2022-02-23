Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $4.5bn in North America in January 2022

Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $4.5bn were announced in North America in January 2022, led by $620m venture financing of AgileBits, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 30.6% over the previous month of $6.5bn and a drop of 21.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.74bn.

North America held a 33.33% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $13.53bn in January 2022. With a 27.35% share and deals worth $3.7bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 108 deals during January 2022, marking a decrease of 29.87% over the previous month and a drop of 27.52% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 90 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cross border venture financing deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 44.3% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $2bn, against the overall value of $4.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel,Backbone Angels,ICONIQ Growth,Lightspeed Management Company,Robert Downey Jr.,Ryan Reynolds ,Scarlett Johansson and Tiger Global Management $620m venture financing deal with AgileBits

2) The $550m venture financing of Fireblocks by Altimeter Capital Management,Canapi Ventures,CapitalG Management Co,Coatue Management,D1 Capital Partners,General Atlantic,Iconiq Strategic Partners,Index Ventures,Mammoth Investors,Paradigm Ventures,ParaFi Capital,Ribbit Capital,SCB10X,Sequoia Capital Operations,Spark Capital and The Bank of New York Mellon

3) Greenoaks Capital Management,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US,Multicoin Capital Management,Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan,SoftBank Vision Fund 2,Steadview Capital,Temasek Holdings (Private) and Tribe Capital $400m venture financing deal with West Realm Shires Services

4) The $227m venture financing of Fever Labs by Alignment Growth,Eurazeo,Goldman Sachs Growth Equity,Goodwater Capital,Smash Ventures and Vitruvian Partners

5) 7wire Ventures,Ally Bridge Group,Alta Partners,General Catalyst Partners,GreatPoint Ventures,Human Capital Investment Management,Intermountain Healthcare,Jove Equity Partners,Kinnevik,Merck Global Health Innovation Fund,Northwell Health,Rush University Medical Center and Threshold Ventures $200m venture financing deal with Transcarent