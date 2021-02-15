Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $784.52m were announced in the in Q4 2020, with $250m Goodwater Capital, Mubadala Capital, Mubadala Investment, Northzone Ventures, Novator Partners, RTP Global, SoftBank Vision Fund II and White Star Capital’s venture financing, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 116.3% over the previous quarter and a rise of 63.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $479.75m.

Germany held a 6.90% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $11.37bn in Q4 2020.

In terms of deal activity, Germany recorded 34 cross border deals during Q4 2020, marking an increase of 6.25% over the previous quarter and a a flat growth over the last four-quarter average.

Germany technology industry cross border venture financing deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 75.03% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five cross border venture financing deals stood at $588.66m, against the overall value of $784.52m recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Goodwater Capital, Mubadala Capital, Mubadala Investment, Northzone Ventures, Novator Partners, RTP Global, SoftBank Vision Fund II and White Star Capital’s $250m venture financing of TIER Mobility

2) The $130m venture financing of Spryker Systems by One Peak Partners, Project A Services GmbHKG and TCMI

3) Cherry Ventures, Chris North, David Schneider, Felix Capital Partners, TriplePoint Capital and Village Global VC’s $118.66m venture financing of SellerX

4) The $50m venture financing of FreightHub by Cherry Ventures, Holding Italiana Quattordicesima, Inven Capital SICAV, Iris Capital, Northzone Ventures and Rider Global

5) Coatue Management’s venture financing of Gorillas Technologies for $40m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.